Watch Keke Palmer Play A Lesbian In A Epic New Film [VIDEO]

If you’ve ever wanted to see Keke Palmer take on the role of a lesbian pimp, now is your time because Palmer in a lesbian love story called “Pimp.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is set in the Bronx and show will follow Wednesday (Palmer), who learned how to hustle on the streets from her father. But when her father passes, Wednesday must find a way to look after her mom (Aunjanue Ellis), and her girlfriend Nikki (Haley Ramm), who takes to the streets to chase cash, but gets tangled up, leaving Wednesday to confront a dangerous pimp (Edi Cathegi), on a quest to save her love.
Palmer shared a teaser of the film on her Instagram page, saying in the caption she started this “film at 18 and it’s just now being let out into the world in my 25th year” and that she is “excited for the world to meet Wednesday.” See her post below:
A lot of really cool things have happened this month, aside from music with another art love of mine….. FILM!! So excited to have had my movie PIMP play at The Tribeca Film Festival and I was so thrilled to have both my parents there to support me 😍!! The first feature I ever produced, started with this film at 18 and it’s just now being let out into the world in my 25th year!! Sometimes things take time but art is all about the passion/persistence you have in telling the stories that make you feel something.. especially the stories of humanity that are often left untold or half told. I’m excited for the world to meet Wednesday #PimpTheMovie
Lee Daniels who is responsible for hit-shows like Empire and Star has recently joined the project as an executive producer.
SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Sanerica D.