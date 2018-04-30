Watch Keke Palmer Play A Lesbian In A Epic New Film [VIDEO]

If you’ve ever wanted to see Keke Palmer take on the role of a lesbian pimp, now is your time because Palmer in a lesbian love story called “Pimp.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is set in the Bronx and show will follow Wednesday (Palmer), who learned how to hustle on the streets from her father. But when her father passes, Wednesday must find a way to look after her mom (Aunjanue Ellis), and her girlfriend Nikki (Haley Ramm), who takes to the streets to chase cash, but gets tangled up, leaving Wednesday to confront a dangerous pimp (Edi Cathegi), on a quest to save her love.

Palmer shared a teaser of the film on her Instagram page, saying in the caption she started this “film at 18 and it’s just now being let out into the world in my 25th year” and that she is “excited for the world to meet Wednesday.” See her post below:

Lee Daniels who is responsible for hit-shows like Empire and Star has recently joined the project as an executive producer.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Sanerica D.

