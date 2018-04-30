Feature Story
Here’s A Really Easy Way To Make Siri Curse

Watch your mouth, Siri!

Siri doesn’t usually say bad words, but it turns out there’s a loophole. If you ask Siri to define the word “mother,” she’ll define it as “a woman in relation to a child or children to whom she has given birth.” Then she’ll ask you if you want to hear another definition—and voila!

Watch the video up top and try it at home at your own discretion.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

6 photos Launch gallery

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

Continue reading 6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

Janelle Monae finally put an end to the speculations about her sexuality and revealed that she identifies as Pansexual. But the "Make Me Feel" singer isn't the only star who has spoken out about their pansexuality. Check out the gallery of below.

