0 reads Leave a comment
Siri doesn’t usually say bad words, but it turns out there’s a loophole. If you ask Siri to define the word “mother,” she’ll define it as “a woman in relation to a child or children to whom she has given birth.” Then she’ll ask you if you want to hear another definition—and voila!
Watch the video up top and try it at home at your own discretion.
6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual
6 photos Launch gallery
6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual
1. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 1 of 6
2. Angel HazeSource:Getty 2 of 6
3. Miley CyrusSource:Getty 3 of 6
4. Sia4 of 6
5. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 5 of 6
6. Lady GagaSource:Getty 6 of 6
comments – add yours