Kanye’s Friends Unsuccessfully Try To Give Him A History Lesson

Kanye West has caused a stir ever since he returned to Twitter. His most trending tweets have revolved around his political views. While friends like Chance The Rapper have sided with Kanye’s right to be a Republican, other friends have tried their best to educate Kanye on the errors of his ways.

Well, everyone other than Steve (Stoute?)

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/991003052567019520

Thankfully, Kanye’s pals John Legend and Charlemagne Tha God were quick to correct the message Steve spread.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/991011632535883776

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: