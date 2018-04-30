Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Black Excellence: Shaquem Griffin Becomes First NFL Star To Play In The League With Just One Hand

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Shaquem Griffin

Source: Getty / Getty

Black folks have been beating impossible odds all throughout human history and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

 

Shaquem Griffin knows that philosophy all too well, after making history over the weekend, becoming the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era.

 

On Saturday, the Central Florida linebacker was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round — which is the same team his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, was drafted to last year in the third round.

 

Shaquem’s left hand was amputated when he was just four years old because of his amniotic band syndrome, a prenatal condition that caused the hand to be underdeveloped. But that has never slowed him down . He was named the 2016 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year at Central Florida and also served as the team’s captain.

 

Congrats to the whole Griffin family!And don’t forget the old saying, “I Will Not Keep Calm While The Seahawks Are On.”

via GIPHY

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now