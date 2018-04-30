News
Home > News

Petty AF: Principal Suspends Teacher’s Aide For Yawning Inappropriately

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Five.More.Minutes

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Apparently, it’s not even okay to have a good yawn in school anymore. Just ask Edsheda Brown, a teacher’s aide who was suspended for five days without pay last week for “professional misconduct” — a.k.a. yawning.

 

Principal Marie DesForges of P.S. 328 in Brooklyn, accused Brown of insubordination and wrote in a disciplinary letter, “You yawned loud enough for me to hear you while I was walking down the hallway.You stated to me, ‘What, that is how I yawn.’” Brown was shocked, and even asked the Principal, “Are you trying to reprimand me for yawning? It’s a bodily function.

 

DesForges, who’s been the Principal of Phyllis Wheatley School since September, also accused Brown of “hanging out in a teacher’s classroom, conversing and eating lunch.” Her letter claimed that Brown “interrupted the instructional time of students,” which other teachers denied is true.

 

Apparently, Principal DesForges is not the sort of leadership the faculty at P.S. 328 is looking for. One staff member sent an email to District 19 Superintendent Thomas McBryde Jr. saying, “The new administration is/has not been prepared to lead a school such as ours. There is a lack of mental agility and fortitude.”

Her profile on the Don’t Tread on Education , a forum for educators, is filled with negative comments. The controversial Principal has refused to comment at this time. Thoughts?

via GIPHY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 6 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 6 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now