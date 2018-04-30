Get Excited: Childish Gambino Just Added Vince Staples To His Tour

Childish Gambino‘s upcoming tour just got even more exciting. In addition to the already announced appearances from Rae Sremmurd, the rapper announced that he has added the talents of Vince Staples to the slate for a few dates.
The Long Beach native will join the tour for its final five dates, giving the fans an extra dose of talent in San Jose, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Nashville.
Unfortunately for those all ready to embark on this dope event, the tour doesn’t kicks off until September with the first stop in Atlanta, GA. You can see Gambino and his special guests will be playing 19 shows in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washingtonian D.C.
Check out a list of all of the tour dates below, you can cop some presale tickets for your date on May 1.
Sept. 6 – Atlanta, Ga. – Infinite Energy Arena
Sept. 8 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Sept. 10 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 12 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Sept. 14 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 19 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sept. 22 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum
Sept. 27 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
Sept. 29 – Seattle, Wash. – Key Arena
Sept. 30 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena
Oct. 2 – San Jose, Calif. – Sap Center
Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum
Oct. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Gila River Arena
Oct. 9 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center
Oct. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena