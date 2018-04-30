Get Excited: Childish Gambino Just Added Vince Staples To His Tour

News
Childish Gambino‘s upcoming tour just got even more exciting. In addition to the already announced appearances from Rae Sremmurd, the rapper announced that he has added the talents of Vince Staples to the slate for a few dates.

The Long Beach native will join the tour for its final five dates, giving the fans an extra dose of talent in San Jose, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Nashville.

Unfortunately for those all ready to embark on this dope event, the tour doesn’t kicks off until September with the first stop in Atlanta, GA. You can see Gambino and his special guests will be playing 19 shows in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washingtonian D.C.

Check out a list of all of the tour dates below, you can cop some presale tickets for your date on May 1.

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, Ga. – Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 8 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 12 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Sept. 14 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 19 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sept. 22 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum

Sept. 27 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena

Sept. 29 – Seattle, Wash. – Key Arena

Sept. 30 – Vancouver, B.C. – Rogers Arena

Oct. 2 – San Jose, Calif. – Sap Center

Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Gila River Arena

Oct. 9 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center

Oct. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

