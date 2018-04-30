9 O'Clock News
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Cheating on Sister Khloé: ‘It’s So F*cked Up’ [Video]

ABC's 'Big Fan'

Source: Nicole Wilder / Getty

via Page Six:

“I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f–ked up,” the reality star, 37, said in a teaser clip for Monday’s episode of “Ellen.” Khloé, 33, was allegedly cheated on by boyfriend Tristan Thompson days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.“We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can.”

In the wake of the cheating scandal, the “Revenge Body” star has remained in Cleveland, where the two lived together. The Kardashian clan rushed across the country to be at the hospital in time for baby True’s arrival. Tristan was also in the delivery room.

“It’s just a really sad situation all over,” Kim told DeGeneres.

