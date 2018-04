Last week, Bill Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 incident with former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

According to reports, on Friday Bill Cosby was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle.

Cosby can only leave his home to meet with his attorneys or seek medical treatment but must obtain permission first.

Cosby plans to appeal his conviction.

