Migos Kicked Out Of Hotel After Valet Fight; Cardi B Taken To Safety

Via | HotNewHipHop
New report claims that Migos got into a little scuffle after their performance in Las Vegas.
TheBlast reports that Migos and their crew were involved in an altercation at Encore Hotel and Casino that left them booted from the hotel. The trio were performing at Drai’s in Las Vegas and went straight to their hotel after the set. Their sources say that it kicked off after a hotel employee requested Quavo to move his car. Quavo and the valet then got into a war of words before the valet got punched. However, it’s said that Quavo nor any other Migo member were responsible.
