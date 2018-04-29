Feature Story
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We Acknowlege Are Obama’s

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
The White House held they’re annual Correspondents Dinner over the weekend, and to no ones surprise, the 45th President was a no show for the 2nd year in a row.

Journalist Michelle Wolfe was the talk of the night after pretty much roasting everyone in attendance.

But let us not forget another infamous moment in Correspondents Dinner histogry that left every non-Black person uncomfortable — a.k.a Larry Wilmore‘s trill message to Barack Obama back in 2016.

Classic!

So, who made the crowd the most uncomfortable? You be the judge.

