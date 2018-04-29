News
Home > News

Eesh: Parkland Survivor Had A Shady Response To Kanye West Honoring Her

Praise from Yeezy doesn't seem to mean a lot right now.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
March For Our Lives 2018

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you’re still on the Kanye West roller coaster this week, you know it’s been non-stop random announcements, shallow proclamations and of course new music from him.

One out-of-nowhere tweet included a picture of Kanye with a shaved head. He said that his new look was inspired by the Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma González.

However, despite the acknowledgement, Emma was not here for all the praise. Instead, she paid respect to another hero and managed to shade Kanye at the same time (whether it was her intention or not).

That’s right, Emma showed love to James Shaw Jr., the unarmed guy who stopped a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House shooting.

While Emma never responded to Kanye directly, her shifting the attention to James could be a dig at Yeezy who’s been openly proclaiming his “love” for Donald Trump.

This is the same Trump who wants to arm teachers in the classroom and has yet to announce any major plans on gun control.

But okay Kanye.

Smh.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 5 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 5 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 6 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now