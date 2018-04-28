Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Photo by

Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted April 28, 2018
2018 TCM Classic Film Festival - Hand and Footprint Ceremony: Cicely Tyson

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The 93-year-old actress looked amazing with her silver ombre bob.

Cicely Tyson has reached another huge milestone in her career.

The 93-year-old actress, rocking an ombre bob, was honored by Turner Classic Movies with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday (April 28).

ABC 7 News reported that during the ceremony, Tyson reveled in the fact that before she began acting she admired seeing photos of actors and their clay footprints.

“Never dreaming that one day I would be asked to do the same,” she said, getting emotional in front of the crowd.

As many of us know Tyson has a 60-plus year career having starred in films and TV shows including “Root,” “Sounder,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Help” to name a few. And she was clear: She would never waiver from her destiny, a destiny that included Tyler Perry.

“To come to this moment only because I believed in myself because he would direct me.”

Tyson has starred in three of Perry’s films including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

Perry was by Tyson’s side at the ceremony.

“To this very moment, her having her hands and name immortalized forever here at this theatre. I can tell you this right now – I think she’s going to outlive this concrete, just so you know,” he said.

Congrats Cicely!

Photos
