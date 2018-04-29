Kanye West Debuts New Single with T.I. ‘Ye vs. The People’

Kanye West is back with his second song of the evening and this time around it’s not a troll.

The Chicago rapper has blessed fans with a new track titled “Ye vs. the People” and it features T.I. It debuted on Power 106 FM. The track features ‘Ye and T.I. going back and forth, having a discussion about Kanye’s support of Trump.

Earlier on Friday, Kanye dropped the song “Lift Yourself.” The track, which samples “Liberty” by Amnesty, was definitely a troll that looks like it was directed at Ebro Darden. Near the two minute mark of the song, Kanye comes in to spit some gibberish.

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking The bars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

Kanye, who recently rejoined Twitter, has had many fans in arms by reiterating, in much more detail, his support for Donald Trump.

This is year one. We can't ad empathy to MAGA by hating. We can only ad empathy with love and time and truly hearing all sides — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

