Kanye West Debuts New Single with T.I. 'Ye vs. The People'

Photo by

Kanye West Debuts New Single with T.I. ‘Ye vs. The People’

Posted April 28, 2018
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kanye West is back with his second song of the evening and this time around it’s not a troll.

The Chicago rapper has blessed fans with a new track titled “Ye vs. the People” and it features T.I. It debuted on Power 106 FM. The track features ‘Ye and T.I. going back and forth, having a discussion about Kanye’s support of Trump.

Earlier on Friday, Kanye dropped the song “Lift Yourself.” The track, which samples “Liberty” by Amnesty, was definitely a troll that looks like it was directed at Ebro Darden. Near the two minute mark of the song, Kanye comes in to spit some gibberish.

Kanye, who recently rejoined Twitter, has had many fans in arms by reiterating, in much more detail, his support for Donald Trump.

 

SOURCE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

Photos
