Russell Westbrook Snaps On Fan Following Decisive Game 6 Loss

Russell Westbrook is feeling the itch of disappointed fans.
This is not a period in which the public will side with Russell Westbrook’s every rationale. Last night, a tight-knit Utah Jazz side led by rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, disposed of Westbrook and his Oklahoma Thunder. The decisive five point margin in Game 6 doesn’t begin to spell some of the low points in the series. Needless to say, Westbrook and his high profile teammates Paul George and Carmelo Anthony all took the rookie Mitchell aside and heaped his praise. The night simply didn’t end of that high note.