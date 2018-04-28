Feature Story
Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Michael Ealy & More Share Their Old Headshots [PHOTOS]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted April 28, 2018
2018 Women's March Los Angeles

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

When it comes to photos, we all have old photos that we can look back at and laugh. The same goes for  a lot of celebrities, who have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career.

Over the last 24 hours, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Michael Ealy and many more have shared their favorite celebrity headshots on social media using the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay. Check out the gallery above!

