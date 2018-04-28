Feature Story
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On Live TV Is Pretty Hard To Watch

Being forced into the friend zone is already bad enough — but getting friend zoned on national television is enough to scar your soul for life.

Sips Tea Judging You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Unfortunately, that was the case for poor Steve; a contestant on CBS’ Let’s Make A Deal, who was pretty humiliated after claiming that he and his female friend were a couple, and she curved him. Hard.

Can you imagine how awkward the car ride home is gonna be?!

Making matters a trillion times more awkward, Steve actually won the prize trip to Mexico. Wonder if he’s taking his “friend” along with him.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Sips Tea GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You know what they say though: Friends don’t take friends on baecations. Issa cold world.

