Kanye West Drops A New Track.. But Is He Just Trolling His Fans?

Posted 2 hours ago
Kanye West Drops New Song… But Was He Trolling?

After teasing the release of new music,  Kanye dropped “Lift Yourself Up” Friday afternoon via twitter. In a tweet directed at Ebro of Hot 97, he announced he will drop a brand-new single that will give the radio personality some “closure”.

The song only features Kanye for a short “verse” but its mostly instrumental and gives the listener them impression that he’s trolling fans and the media. You can check listen to the track on his website here.

 

Kanye West’s new album will allegedly be available everywhere on June 1st.

 

