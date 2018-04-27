Cincy
Cincinnati Bengals Select Lineman In The NFL Draft!

The Nfl draft was last night and the Cincinnati Bengals Ohio State center Billy Price with the No. 21 pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Although this is a good pick I still think we some more quarterback. Andy needs to go in my opinion, what are your thoughts on that?

“He’s very advanced,” said Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack. “He’s well coached and good with his hands. We want to get him on the field sooner than later.” (FOX19)

