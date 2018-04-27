Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time

Former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Shazier amazed us during the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by walking to the podium to announce the Steelers first-round pick.

Shazier is a linebacker for the Pittsburg Steelers and sustained a spinal injury during the 2017 season. Since that injury, Shazier has only appeared in public in a wheelchair and has been undergoing physical therapy to learn to walk again. Shazier has said that he wants to play football again but reports were saying that walking again was unknown. Well after last night Shazier has proven that walking again can be accomplished.

Watch the momentous walk to the NFL draft stage

