1 reads Leave a comment
Former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Shazier amazed us during the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by walking to the podium to announce the Steelers first-round pick.
Shazier is a linebacker for the Pittsburg Steelers and sustained a spinal injury during the 2017 season. Since that injury, Shazier has only appeared in public in a wheelchair and has been undergoing physical therapy to learn to walk again. Shazier has said that he wants to play football again but reports were saying that walking again was unknown. Well after last night Shazier has proven that walking again can be accomplished.
Watch the momentous walk to the NFL draft stage
- Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
- Cincinnati Bengals Select Lineman In The NFL Draft!
- Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever
- Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to Her Pregnancy
- How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career & Started Her Own PR Firm
- That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week
- Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now That Bill Cosby’s Headed To Jail
- Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
- Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes Their Rendition Of The Brady Bunch Theme Song
- Cop Or Drop? 2Pac’s Estate Just Released A Limited Edition Poetry-Inspired Collection With VFILES
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours