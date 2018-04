Via | HipHopDX

Donald Trump is pleased to have Kanye West in his corner. After Yeezy reaffirmed his support for the 45th President of the United States on Wednesday (April 25), Trump thanked him on Twitter.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” the commander-in-chief tweeted.

The thank you message retweeted a post from West’s latest Twitter spree in which the capricious artist stated his support for Trump amid widespread criticism.

