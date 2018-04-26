$5M Russell Simmons Rape Lawsuit Dropped

$5M Russell Simmons Rape Lawsuit Dropped

Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing 'Romeo Is Bleeding'

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – According to a new finding by The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Jarosik, the aspiring filmmaker who accused Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons of raping her in 2016, has dropped her $5 million lawsuit.

On Wednesday (April 25), all parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.

In the official court documents, Simmons maintained that his sexual relationship with Jarosik was consensual and revealed that she sent text messages saying how much she missed him.

