Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack has been on tour for the Eric B and Rakim- The Technique Tour and it has been crazy. Dallas showed him so much love and his group, The Bodega Brothers performed with him there. He also thanked everyone that has been there for him during this hard time of losing his mother.

Follow @TheRSMS

Kanye West has been going on a Twitter rant lately. He posted a picture wearing “Make America Great Again” hat and confessed his love for President Donald Trump. Many believe he’s being used by Trump while others think its ok ay for him to have independent thoughts.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack Recaps His Houston Performance And Lists The Celebs That Came Through [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Going On Tour With Eric B & Rakim [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: