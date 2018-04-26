The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack has been on tour for the Eric B and Rakim- The Technique Tour and it has been crazy. Dallas showed him so much love and his group, The Bodega Brothers performed with him there. He also thanked everyone that has been there for him during this hard time of losing his mother.

Kanye West has been going on a Twitter rant lately. He posted a picture wearing “Make America Great Again” hat and confessed his love for President Donald Trump. Many believe he’s being used by Trump while others think its ok ay for him to have independent thoughts.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack Recaps His Houston Performance And Lists The Celebs That Came Through [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Going On Tour With Eric B & Rakim [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

6 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged psychotic breakdown, Kanye West went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up Trump Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here’s what the Internet had to say…

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now