The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why There’s Still Hope For Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West has been making headlines lately because of his Twitter rants and his support for President Donald Trump. He mentioned that President Barack Obama did nothing for Chicago and Rickey Smiley said a lot of that stuff comes from the local elections. Kanye West is allowed to have his own his opinion, but he also should be asking the people of Chicago how they feel about Trump.

Rickey wants him to talk to the NAACP and others trying to make a difference with injustices. Racism is not okay and many feel like with him saying he loves Trump that means he doesn’t mind what’s going on. What do you think about what Kanye West has been saying?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kanye West Reportedly Revealed Opioid Addiction, Still Down With Trump

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Produced Nas’ Next Album

RELATED: The Interesting Way Kanye West Returned To Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now