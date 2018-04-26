Why There’s Still Hope For Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West has been making headlines lately because of his Twitter rants and his support for President Donald Trump. He mentioned that President Barack Obama did nothing for Chicago and Rickey Smiley said a lot of that stuff comes from the local elections. Kanye West is allowed to have his own his opinion, but he also should be asking the people of Chicago how they feel about Trump.

Rickey wants him to talk to the NAACP and others trying to make a difference with injustices. Racism is not okay and many feel like with him saying he loves Trump that means he doesn’t mind what’s going on. What do you think about what Kanye West has been saying?

