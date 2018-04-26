Why Little People Are Protesting Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is screaming to Rickey Smiley to get Juicy to come to the trap. The other day a little person was found dead on his floor and now they are in front of the house protesting. Black Tony is scared and can’t call the cops.

He mentioned that they all want to fight him and it’s hundreds of them. Juicy told him if she comes she will be fighting with them. We will see if Black Tony makes it out.

