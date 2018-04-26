The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Little People Are Protesting Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony is screaming to Rickey Smiley to get Juicy to come to the trap. The other day a little person was found dead on his floor and now they are in front of the house protesting. Black Tony is scared and can’t call the cops.

He mentioned that they all want to fight him and it’s hundreds of them. Juicy told him if she comes she will be fighting with them. We will see if Black Tony makes it out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Hits Up A Golden Flake Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Wakes Up In The Trap With A Dead Midget [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tried To Shoot His Shot With Tiny & Kandi [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Ms. Juicy

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now