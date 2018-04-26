Cincinnati: Bad Gas Causes Car To Break Down

You have got to be kidding me, it’s gas stations out here selling bad gas in the Nati!

According to Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

“This is becoming a real problem here in Butler County and I can’t believe we’re alone,” Reynolds said in a news release. “When we get periods of sustained rain, our office starts hearing complaints about water in the tanks. I don’t have the authority to shut a station down for poor fuel so stations continue to sell bad gas and Ohio consumers end up paying the price for engine repairs.” (FOX19)

