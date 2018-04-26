Cincy
Cincinnati: Bad Gas Causes Car To Break Down

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
You have got to be kidding me, it’s gas stations out here selling bad gas in the Nati!

According to Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

“This is becoming a real problem here in Butler County and I can’t believe we’re alone,” Reynolds said in a news release. “When we get periods of sustained rain, our office starts hearing complaints about water in the tanks. I don’t have the authority to shut a station down for poor fuel so stations continue to sell bad gas and Ohio consumers end up paying the price for engine repairs.” (FOX19)

