Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Officer Apologizes with a “Sorry I Tased You” Cake!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Christopher Todd, an officer with the South Portland police department, fires his taser gun during a

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

If you really want to say sorry it never helps to do so with a little sugar involved. Ohio police Officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department found the most clever way to say, I’m sorry. 
 She was assisting the fire department with an EMS call at a local hospital when the patient became physically violent. Workman took out her taser while trying to get the patient under control and says she “accidentally shocked” firefighter Rickey Wagoner. The department shared photos of Workman apologizing to Wagoner by presenting him with a cake that reads “Sorry I tased you.” 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now