Ohio Officer Apologizes with a “Sorry I Tased You” Cake!

If you really want to say sorry it never helps to do so with a little sugar involved. Ohio police Officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department found the most clever way to say, I’m sorry.

She was assisting the fire department with an EMS call at a local hospital when the patient became physically violent. Workman took out her taser while trying to get the patient under control and says she “accidentally shocked” firefighter Rickey Wagoner. The department shared photos of Workman apologizing to Wagoner by presenting him with a cake that reads “Sorry I tased you.”