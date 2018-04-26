These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet Prove Durags & Bonnets Are Here To Stay

If you thought durags or bonnets would go out of style soon, something else on your head must be wrapped too tight.

With folks like A$AP Ferg and Tami Roman (Bonnet Chronicles) making them hot, wave benders and hair defenders are here to stay.

Let Rag Culture tell it. Their line of durags and bonnets are filled with color and personality. They encourage customers to be “carefree and not conforming to the stereotypes that are placed on you.”

To promote their line of hair protectors, Rag Culture released some beautiful pics so that you can wear you gear loud and proud.

Can you get intew it?

Swipe through for some more wavy pics!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: