Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His Sons Is Filled With Life Lessons

His overall message might push you forward.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Louis Vuitton's Boutique Opening At Place Vendome - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Hopefully, we all love our parents to some degree. But if you ever wished Will Smith could be your dad for a day, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The actor, and now social media star, took to his YouTube channel to recall his first time skydiving. He faced the challenge with his two sons, Jaden Smith and Trey, and the video describing the occasion was nothing short of inspiring.

Now does this mean you should hop on the nearest plane and jump into the sky?

No.

But the lessons Will gives about fear are priceless. Check it out below!

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now