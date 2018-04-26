Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

The struggle.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Still emotionally, physically and spiritually drained from Kanye West‘s onslaught of tweets?

Don’t worry, we understand.

His so-called love for Donald Trump and the ludicrous reasoning behind it caused some people to cut the Chi-Town rapper off completely, while others are still trying to process his rapid fall from grace.

Since Kanye’s Wednesday Twitter storm, celebs have been trying to reach him one-by-one to no avail.

Take John Legend for example. You’d think a one-on-one personal text would make leeway.

Not for Kanye.

In fact, he was so unaffected by his conversation with John that he decided to post it on Twitter.

(Sigh).

Then John tried to reach Kanye one more time, but then just gave up and was like just promote my single and we’ll call it even.

(Sigh)

DRAINED.

John is not the only one who had a message for Kanye following his Twitter rant.

Swipe through to find out how other celebs have been trying to collect Kanye.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now