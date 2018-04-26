News
Home > News

Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy

While Chance the Rapper continues to defend his mentor, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Ariana Grande have all had enough.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West's eagle tee

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Following his controversial return to Twitter, Kanye West has been gaining some notable “unfollowers.”

We can only assume that this list of celeb accounts that deleted Yeezus from the timeline had enough of his pro-Trump rhetoric and poorly-planned declarations.

according to @BrianTylerCohen these are the stars who’ve jumped ship so far:

A riana Grande, BTS, Drake, Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monáe, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and Zayn Malik.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 hours ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 4 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now