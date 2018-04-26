Cop Or Drop? 2Pac’s Estate Just Released A Limited Edition Poetry-Inspired Collection With VFILES

In honor of National Poetry Month, 2Pac‘s estate is dropping a new collaboration collection available exclusively from VFILES.
The limited edition Tupac Poetry Collection consists of hoodies, t-shirts, and a bandana decorated with excerpts from Pac’s well-known and celebrated poetry. The exclusive capsule will be available via VFILES beginning on Thursday, and will cost you anywhere from $30 to $200. To kick off the launch of the special collaboration, an event called Pass the Aux will take place at 4 pm at VFILES HQ at 12 Mercer Street location in New York.
The Estate of Tupac Shakur is pleased to announce the launch of the TUPAC POETRY COLLECTION. The exclusive limited-edition collection in honor of National Poetry Month features verses from the late artist’s poems which confronted a variety of social injustices and personal struggles. The launch event will take place at @VFILES on April 26 and include a special edition of Pass the Aux, an in store event that serves as an open mic opportunity for the VFILES community of emerging artists.
You can shop for the new Tupac collection in store at VFILES or online here.