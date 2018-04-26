Watch: The Cast Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes Their Rendition Of The Brady Bunch Theme Song

Avengers: Infinity War has been the talk of the town for months, and now, we’re finally only a few hours away from it’s release.

The insanely huge cast of the film has been making their rounds to virtually every outlet there is in promotion for the monumental film, and most recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for this fun bit. Some of the world’s favorite Avengers–including Robert Downy Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Hiddleston–remade the iconic theme song from The Brady Bunch into their own new track, The Marvel Bunch.

