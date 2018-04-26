Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims

James Shaw Jr.'s good deeds just continue...

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House that claimed the lives of four people is continuing to rock the nation. However, the hero in the story who managed to tackle and restrain the gunman, James Shaw Jr., is further expanding on his hero status by raising an impressive amount of money for the victims.

Thanks to James Shaw Jr., many lives were saved when a Tennessee man opened fire inside a local Waffle House that left four people dead. After universally being hailed as a national hero, Shaw took things one step further and raised over $150,000 for the victims of the deadly attack, according to a report by CNN.

Via CNN:

Just hours after he pried a rifle from a gunman who’d opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee, James Shaw Jr. launched a fundraiser to help the victims’ families. That GoFundMe campaign by early Thursday had raked in more than $150,000 — more than 10 times its goal — since the attack Sunday left four people dead.

Meantime, the Antioch, Tennessee restaurant has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of living and deceased victims of the attack.

A New York man also launched an online fundraiser to benefit Shaw that by early Thursday had raised nearly $165,000 from more than 5,000 donors.

The accolades for Shaw’s bravery continue to pour in, as Tennessee lawmakers paid tribute to his heroism and compassion for the victims. The state General Assembly officially recognized his heroism, along with his “penchant for honesty,” in a joint resolution. Tennessee Rep. Jason Powell said in a statement, “You are my hero and Tennessee’s hero.”

The shooter in the attack, Travis Reinking, is currently in custody and charged with four counts of criminal homicide in addition to four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

The African American Women In Cinema Organization Announces Their 2018 Webisode Winner

Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now