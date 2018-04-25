Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards In Rust

Source: Tristar Media / Getty

After a brief flirtation with resurrection, Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” is back – for real, this time.

The game show favorite will return to the network this summer to give “a new generation of kids the chance to compete in the messiest and most physically challenging competition of their lives,” Nickelodeon announced Wednesday.

The decision to bring the series back comes about a year and a half after Nickelodeon paid tribute to the game show with a 30th Anniversary special. 

“Double Dare” ran on Nickelodeon from 1986-93 and was revived for brief run in 2000.

The original show was hosted by Marc Summers and co-hosted by Robin Marella.

It is not yet known who will host the new iteration. Though, Nickelodeon said the revived series “will feature appearances from blasts from the past, long-time ‘Double Dare’ fans and stars from today.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tristar Media and Getty Images

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 7 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now