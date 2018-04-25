He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now

J. Cole was pretty obvious when he dissed Kanye West in 2016 with “False Prophets” — but it seems that Cole is the real prophet for even foreshadowing the chain of events that is “Yeezy Meltdown 2k18.”

If you actually read some of Ye’s recent tweets while listening to the record, it’ll confirm that Cole was speaking nothing but facts. Like when he boasts about convos with Trump:

And any fan of me wants Ye to be Ye even when they don't agree because I represent the fact that they can be themselves even when people don't agree with them. Drops mic 🎤Yeezy shrug 🤷‍♂️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Or when his wife slams everyone for not seeing that her husband is a “genius”:

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Okay, Kim. But one thing we do agree with is that mental health is not to be played with or glamorized:

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Looks like Cole isn’t the only one shaking his head at his idol’s fall from grace:

False Idols — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 25, 2018

We Need To Go Forward Not Backwards. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 25, 2018

Kanye has been on our Black Card revoked list anyway.

