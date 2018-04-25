Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

J. Cole was pretty obvious when he dissed Kanye West in 2016 with “False Prophets” — but it seems that Cole is the real prophet for even foreshadowing the chain of events that is “Yeezy Meltdown 2k18.”

https://twitter.com/DerickSmith_/status/989231365102166016

If you actually read some of Ye’s recent tweets while listening to the record, it’ll confirm that Cole was speaking nothing but facts. Like when he boasts about convos with Trump:

Or when his wife slams everyone for not seeing that her husband is a “genius”:

Okay, Kim. But one thing we do agree with is that mental health is not to be played with or glamorized:

Looks like Cole isn’t the only one shaking his head at his idol’s fall from grace:

Kanye has been on our Black Card revoked list anyway.

 

Click here to find out why.

via GIPHY

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 7 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now