Meek Mill’s First Few Hours Out Of Jail Were Epic AF

The cries from the hood hollerin' "Free Meek" were finally heard.

Posted 13 hours ago
Meek Mill just had the most lit “welcome home from jail” party of all time.

The rapper was released from prison on bail on April 24th after doing a five month bid for probation violations stemming from his first arrest in 2007.

Meek’s sentencing, which many high powered celebs and legal activists criticized as unjustified, sparked nationwide protests, with his entire hometown Philly standing behind him in solidarity.

So it only made sense that Meek was escorted to the playoff games via 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s private chopper immediately upon release.

An SUV awaited the hometown hero to take him straight to the arena to ring the bell at the Sixers’s game against the Miami Heat.

The players blasted his anthem “I’m A Boss” on the court, and Meek even got to grab his first post-prison shower in the team’s locker room.

To make his return even more epic, the team won game five. Philly stand up!

Welcome home, Meek!

