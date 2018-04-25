Music
Home > Music

One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

It's most likely that Simmons' attorneys and Jaroski's legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Jarosik, the female documentarian who sued Russell Simmons for rape, has dropped the charges according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday, both parties “filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice,” leaving behind the $5 million lawsuit Jarosik, 37, sought when she filed in January.

However, the charge dismissal does not signify guilt or innocence, most likely Simmons’ attorneys and Jarosik’s legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

Jarosik filed her lawsuit against Simmons after accusing him of sexual assault over the course of five years from 2011-2016. The two first met in 2006. Simmons maintains that he and Jarosik had a consensual relationship and also accused her of extortion. He pointed to nude photos and longing texts during the course of their interaction, which of course does not negate whether consent was implicit in their specific sexual encounter.

Jarosik’s claims are just one of 16 total accusations against the hip-hop mogul. Simmons still faces a $10M suit from an anonymous woman who said he raped her in a hotel room and also threatened her son.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter

DON’T MISS:

Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 6 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 7 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 7 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now