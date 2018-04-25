The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Wake Up In The Trap With A Dead Midget [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Trouble always finds Black Tony. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he had a crazy night at the trap drinking and smoking. Black Tony woke up to find a dead midget laying on the floor near his bed.

He mentioned he is wearing a Taco Bell shirt and there is a Dunkin’ Donuts truck running outside. Black Tony doesn’t want to get up because he doesn’t want his fingerprints or anything near the body. He asked Rickey to call the cops, but all he could do was laugh at him.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

