Black Tony Wake Up In The Trap With A Dead Midget [EXCLUSIVE]

Trouble always finds Black Tony. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he had a crazy night at the trap drinking and smoking. Black Tony woke up to find a dead midget laying on the floor near his bed.
He mentioned he is wearing a Taco Bell shirt and there is a Dunkin’ Donuts truck running outside. Black Tony doesn’t want to get up because he doesn’t want his fingerprints or anything near the body. He asked Rickey to call the cops, but all he could do was laugh at him.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Hits Up A Golden Flake Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony In Hiding From T.I., His Kids & Young Dro [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Finally Made It To Work! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Secure The Bag! Your Chance to Win a Gucci Bag and $500
- So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off The Best Promposal Of The Year
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program
- Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black
- ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown
- Delaware Woman Goes All the Way to Pennsylvania to Kill Sidepiece Before Taking Her Own Life
- He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now
- Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’
- The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]