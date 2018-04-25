The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Paternity Results: Did A Young-Looking 49-Year-Old Get A Side Piece Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara met Chris when she was trying to get her car fixed at his shop. Chris was married and stepped out on his wife. He allegedly told Ciara that he was going to leave his wife, but that never happened and she believes he’s a liar and cheater.

Ciara’s daughter is 17-months and wants Chris to be in her life. Chris believes the baby isn’t his and wants nothing to do with Ciara so he can focus on his marriage. Find out if he’s the father or not.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Results: Light-Skinned Man Doesn’t Understand Why Baby Is So Dark [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man Sleeps With Shift Manager From Golden Corral

RELATED: 21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test

The Latest:

Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella [PHOTOS]

Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 7 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now