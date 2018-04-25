Paternity Results: Did A Young-Looking 49-Year-Old Get A Side Piece Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara met Chris when she was trying to get her car fixed at his shop. Chris was married and stepped out on his wife. He allegedly told Ciara that he was going to leave his wife, but that never happened and she believes he’s a liar and cheater.
Ciara’s daughter is 17-months and wants Chris to be in her life. Chris believes the baby isn’t his and wants nothing to do with Ciara so he can focus on his marriage. Find out if he’s the father or not.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Test Results: Light-Skinned Man Doesn’t Understand Why Baby Is So Dark [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Paternity Results: Man Sleeps With Shift Manager From Golden Corral
RELATED: 21-Year-Old Mother Beaten And Burned To Death By Her Ex-Boyfriend Over A Paternity Test
The Latest:
- Secure The Bag! Your Chance to Win a Gucci Bag and $500
- So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off The Best Promposal Of The Year
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program
- Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black
- ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown
- Delaware Woman Goes All the Way to Pennsylvania to Kill Sidepiece Before Taking Her Own Life
- He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now
- Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’
- The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]