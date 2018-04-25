The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Common Wronged Angela Rye [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Angela Rye and Common dated for a little while, and then their relationship was over. She released a statement saying that they would remain great friends, but it looks like fans now know why they aren’t together anymore. Common allegedly cheated on Angela and now his side chick is nearly 8 months pregnant.

Gary With Da Tea also spoke about Keisha Knight-Pulliam. Her divorce is now finalized and Ed Hartwell will have visitation rights as well as pay child support. He is living with his girlfriend as they await their child.

