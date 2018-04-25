How Common Wronged Angela Rye [EXCLUSIVE]

Angela Rye and Common dated for a little while, and then their relationship was over. She released a statement saying that they would remain great friends, but it looks like fans now know why they aren’t together anymore. Common allegedly cheated on Angela and now his side chick is nearly 8 months pregnant.
Gary With Da Tea also spoke about Keisha Knight-Pulliam. Her divorce is now finalized and Ed Hartwell will have visitation rights as well as pay child support. He is living with his girlfriend as they await their child.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Angela Rye Destroys A Republican Who Defended The Alton Sterling Ruling: “You Are Out Your Damn Mind!” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Common & Angela Rye Have Split
RELATED: Did Common Break Up With Angela Rye Because She Talks Too Much? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Secure The Bag! Your Chance to Win a Gucci Bag and $500
- So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off The Best Promposal Of The Year
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program
- Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black
- ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown
- Delaware Woman Goes All the Way to Pennsylvania to Kill Sidepiece Before Taking Her Own Life
- He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now
- Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’
- The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]