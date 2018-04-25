The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Da Brat Gives Rickey Smiley A Back Scratch So Good It Inspires Him To Write A Poem [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley and Da Brat have a fun relationship. She recently did something to Rickey that he had to write a poem about it. The poem was about how Da Brat scratched his back so well that it touched his soul.

He also talked about how he will never take her for granted because she’s the best back scratcher. Rickey also believes that she’s better than any other woman that has scratched his back. All she could do was laugh at his poem.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

