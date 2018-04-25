Da Brat Gives Rickey Smiley A Back Scratch So Good It Inspires Him To Write A Poem [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley and Da Brat have a fun relationship. She recently did something to Rickey that he had to write a poem about it. The poem was about how Da Brat scratched his back so well that it touched his soul.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also talked about how he will never take her for granted because she’s the best back scratcher. Rickey also believes that she’s better than any other woman that has scratched his back. All she could do was laugh at his poem.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Getting Into It With Da Brat Over Messy Mariah Carey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Why We Should Mend Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Made Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Weekend Successful [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: