The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K normally makes people laugh, but the joke was on him today. He was about to do his segment when Rickey Smiley began to make fun of his chain. Rickey mentioned that it looks like it’s about to get tangled in someone else’s sweater.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary With Da Tea talked about how it had crystals on it. Rickey noticed that Da Brat put on her real chain to play him. Special K will probably never wear that chain again.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Tells Why He Will Never Take Viagra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: