Special K normally makes people laugh, but the joke was on him today. He was about to do his segment when Rickey Smiley began to make fun of his chain. Rickey mentioned that it looks like it’s about to get tangled in someone else’s sweater.
Gary With Da Tea talked about how it had crystals on it. Rickey noticed that Da Brat put on her real chain to play him. Special K will probably never wear that chain again.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Special K Tells Why He Will Never Take Viagra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Secure The Bag! Your Chance to Win a Gucci Bag and $500
- So Dope: This Teen May Have Pulled Off The Best Promposal Of The Year
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program
- Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black
- ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown
- Delaware Woman Goes All the Way to Pennsylvania to Kill Sidepiece Before Taking Her Own Life
- He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now
- Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’
- The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]