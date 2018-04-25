The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Accessory That Made Everyone Go In On Special K [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Special K normally makes people laugh, but the joke was on him today. He was about to do his segment when Rickey Smiley began to make fun of his chain. Rickey mentioned that it looks like it’s about to get tangled in someone else’s sweater.

Gary With Da Tea talked about how it had crystals on it. Rickey noticed that Da Brat put on her real chain to play him. Special K will probably never wear that chain again.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Special K

