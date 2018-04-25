The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Does Beyoncè Have What It Takes To Play Angela Davis In A Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes recently spoke out and mentioned that he believes Beyoncè should play Angela Davis in a film. Erica Ashe loves Beyoncè, but wants a more seasoned actress to play the powerful activist. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that although Beyoncè can act she can’t speak so this isn’t a good look.

Gary then changed the topic to talk about Tristan Thompson. Chris Keyes thinks he should focus on his kids and NBA career right now and not the relationship so much. He also thought Tristan was in an open relationship and that’s how it all happened.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

