Does Beyoncè Have What It Takes To Play Angela Davis In A Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Matt Barnes recently spoke out and mentioned that he believes Beyoncè should play Angela Davis in a film. Erica Ashe loves Beyoncè, but wants a more seasoned actress to play the powerful activist. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that although Beyoncè can act she can’t speak so this isn’t a good look.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary then changed the topic to talk about Tristan Thompson. Chris Keyes thinks he should focus on his kids and NBA career right now and not the relationship so much. He also thought Tristan was in an open relationship and that’s how it all happened.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Plans A Big Service Around Beyoncé

RELATED: Beyonce Featured Plus-Size Dancers For Coachella Performances [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

RELATED: 5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping

The Latest: