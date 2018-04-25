Cincy
Home > Cincy

Teachers Allowed To Carry Guns To Class In Cincinnati!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

 

The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.

The Madison Local School Board unanimously passed the measure Tuesday night.

What are your thoughts on teachers being able to carry guns in one Cincinnati school district? I feel it’s a gift and a curse.  I say that because, while it’s a good idea because the teacher can protect their self and a bad idea because what if the gun accidentally goes off and the teacher shoots an innocent student. That’s my take on it. (FOX19)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 6 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 6 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 6 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now