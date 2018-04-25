Teen Agrees to Skip Prom and Graduation After Racist Promposal Goes Viral

The girl who accepted a racist promposal will have to find another date to the prom.

After 18-year-old Florida high school student Noah Crowley went viral with a Snapchat of his proposal sign, which read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom?” will not be attending the prom at all now…nor his graduation ceremony, for that matter.

A Florida teen is under fire for his racist promposal, but the school hasn’t decided if they will discipline him or not 😒 https://t.co/idBCCUzwTZ pic.twitter.com/9yk3igeOsF — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 24, 2018

After the uproar over the sign, Crowley’s parents released a statement Tuesday saying their son will not be attending any school activities for the rest of the year:

“While our son has apologized himself, on behalf of our family, we wish to also express our most sincere apologies for the terrible words used in his ‘promposal.’

“We love our son dearly and know that he is a far better person than reflected in this reckless behavior. That said, as loving parents, we also feel compelled to share our own deep regret and serious concern about his actions.

“After numerous familial conversations and lengthy discussions with Riverview High School administrators, we have jointly agreed that our son will not be attending any further school activities or functions, including the Prom or graduation ceremony.

“As a family, we truly recognize this incident is a very difficult but important life lesson and pledge to do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Certainly, we hope that all of the people and communities who were hurt and offended will forgive our son and family.”

On Sunday, Crowley issued his own statement claiming he wanted “to sincerely apologize if I have offended anyone with the picture going around.”

He added: “Anyone who knows me or ***** [name redacted] knows that that’s not how we truly feel. It was a completely [sic] joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchat’s [sic] I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry.”

