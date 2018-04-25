Kevin Hart Gets Dragged Down on Twitter Over Dark-Skinned Women Joke

Photo by

Kevin Hart Gets Dragged Down on Twitter Over Dark-Skinned Women Joke

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Kevin Hart is having one helluva a headline-making week.

First, he was one of the first to spill the tea about rapper Meek Mill’s release from prison… hours before it was confirmed by the rapper’s camp.

Hart also relives his cheating scandal by playing himself in J. Cole music video for the track, “Kevin’s Heart.”

And now, a troubling tweet that the “Ride Along” star posted back in 2010 has resurfaced, and Black Twitter is roasting his ass over it.

Hart’s distasteful joke about dark-skinned women comes as a shock to many, considering how at the time he posted the tweet, Kevin was still married to his dark-skinned wife, Torrei Hart, who birthed him two, dark-skinned children.

Someone reposted that old tweet and it was shared for hours before it was snatched down. That hasn’t stopped Twitter from getting him right together.

Check out some reactions below.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Elsa and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jerritt Clark and Getty Images

Gif, First through Sixth Tweet, and Third through Ninth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

