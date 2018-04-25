Kevin Hart Gets Dragged Down on Twitter Over Dark-Skinned Women Joke

Kevin Hart is having one helluva a headline-making week.

First, he was one of the first to spill the tea about rapper Meek Mill’s release from prison… hours before it was confirmed by the rapper’s camp.

Hart also relives his cheating scandal by playing himself in J. Cole music video for the track, “Kevin’s Heart.”

And now, a troubling tweet that the “Ride Along” star posted back in 2010 has resurfaced, and Black Twitter is roasting his ass over it.

Hart’s distasteful joke about dark-skinned women comes as a shock to many, considering how at the time he posted the tweet, Kevin was still married to his dark-skinned wife, Torrei Hart, who birthed him two, dark-skinned children.

Someone reposted that old tweet and it was shared for hours before it was snatched down. That hasn’t stopped Twitter from getting him right together.

Check out some reactions below.

Kevin Hart tried to delete this tweet so I’ll say it again; YOU’RE A DARK SKINNED MAN who HAVE A DARK SKIN SON AND DAUGHTER. You also don’t know how to stay faithful to your LIGHT SKINNED WIFE so what does that make you??? A dark ass hypocrite. This remark is foul & disgusting. pic.twitter.com/MINicRXnKk — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚣🌻 (@JaliyahChante) April 21, 2018

@KevinHart4real deleted the tweet like we ain’t got screenshots 🙄Your DARK SKIN ex-wife was the one who held you down when you had nothing, you short bastard 😡 pic.twitter.com/2QT2AGOAMk — kris (@apieceofkake) April 21, 2018

But isn’t your daughter dark skin???! I hope that’s not what you’re teaching her. This hate against dark skin women is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/yOD5izji9x — IG: brandi_ak (@brandi_ak_) April 21, 2018

Kevin Hart's tweet about dark women is especially startling when you think about how he was financially supported by his dark skin wife when he was trying to be a comedian. Dark women weren't broke when one of them was feeding you tho pic.twitter.com/5KDOLAXN0i — Duke Silver's Sax (@YaaAsantewaaBa) April 21, 2018

Kevin Hart made sure his kids were lighter & made himself taller in his mobile game. Tragic. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/Spdvm2KXLh — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialist) April 21, 2018

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Elsa and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jerritt Clark and Getty Images

Gif, First through Sixth Tweet, and Third through Ninth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb