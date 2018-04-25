Feature Story
Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad Proves That Honesty Is The Best Policy

UK Car Sales Up 8.6 Per Cent Year on Year

Usually when purchasing a car on sites like Craigslist, the more straightforward the description, the better.

 

One dealer took that to heart and told the whole truth and nothing but the truth while selling his 1999 Toyota Corolla.

It usually takes a lot of fluff words and misleading info to sell such an old vehicle. But being brutally honest certainly worked for this Houston vendor.

The ad might’ve been funny, but folks on social media can attest to the power of Corolla:

The truth-mobile was listed for $2,500 before it was surprisingly sold. Lowkey, this ad should be framed by Toyota and put in the Craigslist Hall Of Fame as the GOAT.

 

Would you buy it?

via GIPHY

