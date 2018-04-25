13 Goddess-Like Photos Of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes That’ll Bring You Good Luck

Today marks 16 years since the lovely and incomparable Left Eye made her transition to a better place — but real Lisa Lopes fans know that her ethereal presence is still here with us.

Everyone who’s had the pleasure of spending time with Lisa always describe her as some sort of visionary, ray of sunshine.

Kelly Rowland talking about Left Eye welcoming Destiny’s Child when they opened for TLC is the sweetest thing ever. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/frfNxvH4P7 — 🇬🇺 dyalin 🇬🇺 (@thispIacehoteI) April 20, 2018

Thanks to her eclectic lyrics, we all knew that she was more spiritually in-tune than most . But it was her documentary Last Days of Left Eye (which eerily showed her fatal accident) that made us all realize Left Eye was truly an otherworldly spirit.

In honor of the late queen’s life and death, allow the sacred being that is Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes to bring some good luck into your life with these divinely supernatural photos.