Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One Unlucky Golf Player

Disrespectful.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
A head shot of a Canada Goose (Branta canadensis) with its beak open and its tongue sticking out.

Source: Sandra Standbridge / Getty

One tough billed warrior goose put the fear of God in a golf player they thought was threatening their family.

The whole incident happened in Michigan at Wolf Creek Golf Course in the middle of a high school tournament. Isaac Couling of Concord High School was walking with his peers down a fairway where a goose was sitting on an egg in a nest nearby. According to ABC News, a sign warned that geese were close-by and the golfers thought they were keeping their distance.

However, what they didn’t know was that one stealthy killa was creeping up behind them making sure they didn’t get close to the fam.

The goose attacked the four golfers and Isaac in particular got the worst of the animal’s fury.

Devon Gilson-Pitts, whose husband is an assistant golf coach for Blissfield High School, thought it was the perfect time to pull out her camera and take pics.

Here’s a close-up if you need it.

 

Cold.

Eventually, once she put her camera down, Devon drove a golf cart with her husband in between the golfer and the goose so it would flee.

She told ABC News it took four carts to get the feathered killa away.

“At no point in my life I ever thought golf would be fun or exciting till yesterday,” Devon wrote on Facebook. “We have a great group of kids on the golf team and had some excitement on the course yesterday.”

Well it’s goods to know Devon had a blast.

Meanwhile, poor Isaac is probably traumatized.

Leave it to your rival school to make fun of your pain. Blissfield Athletics probably didn’t think twice when they posted the pictures on Twitter.

When one user asked if Isaac was okay, Blissfield responded, “Just his pride was hurt.”

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 days ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 7 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 week ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now