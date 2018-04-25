News
Remember When Meek Mill Flipped Off Of A Trampoline At The Sixers Game?

With the Philly legend finally free, take a look back at one of his happier moments with his hometown team.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Kevin Hart Hosts Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Immediately after being released from prison on bond, a freshly freed Meek Mill went straight to the 76ers home playoff game with Kevin Hart and the team’s co-owner, Michael Rubin.

The good vibes made us reminisce back to one of Meek’s many meme-worthy moments: His viral clip off the trampoline in the Sixers’ tunnel.

Rubin and Hart picked Meek up from prison, and the MC rang the ceremonial opening bell in new gear and a fresh cut.

Hit the jump for a recap of Meek’s release and the historic win he helped inspire for the 76ers.

